Woman wants to withdraw guilty plea in decapitation death of boyfriend

Police accused Devyn Michaels of killing Johnathan Willette in August 2023 after he tried to force her to perform a sex act on him.

Devyn Michaels, who has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of her boyfriend, appears in court during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. Michaels withdrew her guilty plea. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman who previously pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend — who was found decapitated — had second thoughts and announced in court on Thursday that she had decided to try to withdraw her plea.

Police have accused Devyn Michaels, 46, of killing Johnathan Willette in August 2023 after he tried to force her to perform a sex act on him.

Michaels signed the plea deal on September 17, agreeing to plead guilty to a charge of second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon. The terms specified that she’d be sentenced to serve between 15 years to life in prison and that she was “forever giving up” the right to a speedy and public trial.

Her sentencing was supposed to happen on Thursday.

Instead, District Judge Tierra Jones said she would appoint an independent attorney to look into why Michaels wants to withdraw her plea and if there’s a legal basis to do so. The judge scheduled another hearing for December.

Michaels is currently represented by the Clark County special public defender’s office.

Relatives of Willette and supporters of his family attended Thursday’s hearing.

Rocio Oehler said Willette had been engaged to her daughter.

“He was a wonderful man who liked to help people,” she said.

Michaels told police that Willette had been abusive, but Oehler said he never mistreated her daughter.

Willette’s stepmother, Valerie Willette, said, “We want to get justice for our loved one. And that evil woman needs to get what she deserves,” which in her opinion is “death with no pity.”

