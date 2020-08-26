Wrongful death lawsuit claims surgeon left sponge in woman’s body

A woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, claiming her partner died after a surgeon left a sponge inside her body.

(Thinkstock)

A Las Vegas woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, claiming her partner died after a surgeon left a sponge inside her body.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Clark County District Court, states that 70-year-old Kathleen Grisham was hospitalized with severe abdominal pain last August before Dr. Ryan Dalisky performed surgery to remove her gallbladder.

Carol Hendrickson filed the suit, which describes her as Grisham’s “common-law wife.” According to the complaint, Dalisky and other medical staff negligently left a surgical sponge inside Grisham’s body when they sutured the incision.

A representative of Valley Health Systems, which operates the hospital, did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Grisham continued to suffer until the sponge was discovered and surgically removed, according to an exhibit attached to the complaint, and she then was left with three surgical drains that remained in place for more than 50 days.

The suit states that Grisham was admitted to two medical rehabilitation facilities before finally moving in November to recover with her family in Texas, where she eventually died.

Hendrickson, listed as special administrator of Grisham’s estate, is seeking more than $30,000 from each of the defendants in the case — Valley Health Systems, Centennial Hills and Dalisky — on claims of negligence and medical malpractice.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.