‘You took away my dreams’: Victim testifies as sentencing delayed in anti-Asian hate crime attack

Before the attack, the victim said the defendant told him and his wife to speak English while the couple was talking in Tagalog.

Attorneys Mandy McKellar, left, and Jess Mastuda, representing Christian Lentz, center, who pleaded guilty to a hate crime attack, listen as Lentz addresses the court at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Amadeo Quindara, who was the victim of a hate crime attack in his garage, returns to his seat after delivering his victime impact statement to the court during a hearing for Christian Lentz, who pleaded guilty to attacking Quindara, at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christian Lentz, who pleaded guilty to a hate crime attack, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Amadeo Quindara, center, who was the victim of a hate crime attack in his garage, attends with his wife Leonida, right, a hearing for Christian Lentz, who pleaded guilty to attacking Quindara, at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christian Lentz, right, who pleaded guilty to a hate crime attack, appears in court with his attorneys Mandy McKellar, left, and Jess Mastuda, center, during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, July 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sentencing was delayed Monday for a man who admitted to a hate crime attack on his elderly Asian neighbor.

Christian Lentz pleaded guilty but mentally ill on April 21 to counts of residential burglary motivated by bias or hatred toward the victim and abuse of an older person with death or substantial harm motivated by bias or hatred.

Lentz’s Filipino-American neighbor, Amadeo Quindara, who was 75 at the time, was relaxing in his garage on May 30, 2023, when Lentz approached and “told him that he should be on a ventilator,” then returned, attacked Quindara and said, “Die, die, die,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Colleen Baharav.

Quindara told District Judge Jennifer Schwartz that he achieved the American dream.

But “you took away my dreams,” he said to Lentz. “You took away my freedom. You took away the things that I earned in my life, because you didn’t like the way I look.”

The years following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic saw high numbers of anti-Asian hate crimes, Baharav said in court Monday: over 700 in 2021, over 400 in 2022, 400 in 2023. She asked for a sentence of four to ten years.

Quindara’s wife found him on the floor, covered in blood, according to Baharav. Quindara suffered a head laceration, a black eye, memory loss and occasional pain, she said.

The day before the attack, Lentz told Quindara and his wife to speak English while the couple was talking in Tagalog with their fellow Filipino neighbors, Quindara previously said in an interview.

Lentz was supposed to be sentenced Monday, but because of an issue with documentation for the restitution amount requested, he will have to wait two weeks to learn his punishment.

He apologized to the victim and the community. “Mr. Quindara never deserved this,” said Lentz. “He’s a sweet, kind person.”

Despite his plea, Lentz denied that his actions were “fueled out of hate.”

His defense attorney, Mandy McKellar, said Lentz takes full responsibility, but was “acutely psychotic” at the time of the assault and cannot remember committing it.

She asked for probation with a mental health court component.

“We’re saying, ‘Let him go into a system that is designed for him to get well,’” she said.

