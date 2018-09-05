Crash in central Las Vegas leaves 2 injured

Two people suffered minor injuries after a Tuesday night vehicle pursuit led to a crash in the central valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police responded about 9:15 p.m. to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 5200 block of Torrey Pines Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mike Welch said.

As officers arrived in the area they spotted a vehicle involved in the assault traveling northbound on Torrey Pines toward Tropicana Avenue, he said. Police followed the vehicle to the intersection, where it struck another vehicle and then ran into a pole.

Three people in the involved vehicle were taken into custody, Welch said. Two of them were hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

5200 Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV