Crash that left 3 hospitalized caused by impaired driver, police say

Officers were called to Sahara Avenue and South Maryland Parkway after reports of a multi-vehicle collision, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a car accident on Sahara Avenue east of Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday evening near downtown Las Vegas that police said was caused by an impaired motorist driving at a high rate of speed.

Officers were called to Sahara Avenue and Maroney Avenue, near South Maryland Parkway, for a two-vehicle collision at 6:34 p.m. Police said in a press release that the 25-year-old driver of a 2015 Dodge Dart was driving east on Sahara when they attempted to make a left turn onto Maroney. The vehicle, police said, then collided with a 2013 Scion headed westbound on Sahara “at a high rate of speed.”

The driver of the Dart and a 39-year-old passenger in their vehicle both were taken to Sunrise Hospital where they were listed in critical condition. The driver of the Scion, Cassandra Leal, 30, of Las Vegas, also was taken to the hospital with what were described as “moderate” injuries.

Police said in the release that Leal “was under the influence of alcohol,” prompting her arrest. Clark County Detention Center records on Monday morning showed Leal was booked at the jail on four felony counts that included reckless driving and driving under the influence causing substantial bodily harm.

Sahara Avenue was closed in both directions east of Maryland Parkway for hours while officers investigated. The roadway has since reopened.

