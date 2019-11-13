Crash turns into foot pursuit involving stolen motorcycle

The crash occurred at 3 p.m. near North Durango Drive and Racel Street, north of West Grand Teton Drive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A report of a downed motorcyclist in the northwest Las Vegas Valley turned into a foot pursuit Tuesday after the victim took off.

The crash occurred at 3 p.m. near North Durango Drive and Racel Street, north of West Grand Teton Drive, Las Vegas Police spokesman Aden Ocampo-Gomez said.

Police arrived about 5 minutes after the crash when the victim, a while male adult between 35 and 45 years old, tried to leave the scene. He was detained a short time later.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center. The motorcycle might be connected to a stolen motor vehicle report Oct. 23 near West Charleston and South Jones boulevards, Ocampo-Gomez said.

