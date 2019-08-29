CSN student arrested for allegedly having rifle, 2K ammo rounds

A College of Southern Nevada student was arrested after police found a rifle and about 2,000 rounds of ammunition in the student’s car at the school’s Henderson Campus.

The College of Southern Nevada in Henderson (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A College of Southern Nevada student was arrested Wednesday after police reportedly found a rifle and about 2,000 rounds of ammunition in his car at the school’s Henderson campus.

Around 6 p.m., officers with University Police Services found the weapon and ammunition rounds after a tip from other students. The student, Shayn David Striegel, told officers he forgot he had the weapon inside his car at the Henderson campus, 700 College Drive, CSN spokesman Richard Lake said in a text message Wednesday night.

Striegel was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, Lake said. He did not appear in online jail records or court records Wednesday night.

“Firearms are prohibited on Nevada System of Higher Education campuses, including those kept in parked vehicles,” Lake said.

Further information about the student’s arrest was not immediately available.

