Crime

Cuban national indicted in alleged assault at Las Vegas airport checkpoint

A TSA agent waits for passengers at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Ma ...
A TSA agent waits for passengers at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto
December 12, 2025 - 4:19 pm
December 12, 2025 - 4:19 pm
 

A Cuban national living in Las Vegas appeared in federal court Friday on charges that he tried to enter a secure area at Harry Reid International Airport with a false boarding pass and assaulted Transportation Security Administration officers, federal prosecutors said.

An indictment alleges that on Nov. 3, 2025, Jhon Raul Vizcaino Ramirez presented a boarding pass in another person’s name, refused to show identification and slapped a TSA officer who wouldn’t return the pass. Las Vegas police officers responded, and Ramirez allegedly resisted, kicking an officer twice and kicking a TSA officer who was helping restrain him.

Ramirez is charged with interfering with security screening personnel, assaulting or impeding officers, and entering a secure airport area by false pretenses. His jury trial is set for Feb. 9, 2026, before U.S. District Chief Judge Andrew P. Gordon.

Prosecutors said Ramirez was first found by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in 2022 after entering the country illegally and has remained in the U.S. since. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on him.

TSA Investigations and Las Vegas police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tina Snellings is prosecuting it.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

