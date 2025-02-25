Las Vegas police to receive gifted ‘fleet’ of Cybertrucks, sheriff says

Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill also said 2024 homicides and motor vehicle thefts in the department’s jurisdiction were both down by more than 20 percent compared from 2023.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks during his Metropolitan Police Department State of the Department address at Fontainebleau Las Vegas Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A gifted “fleet” of Tesla Cybertrucks, a new training model to reduce officer-involved shootings and the recently established “Wellness Bureau” were presented at Metro’s State of the Department address on Tuesday morning.

These roll-outs, officials said, would support the department’s continued effort to keep the public and law enforcement safe in 2025.

Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill opened the event hosted at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. He said 2024 homicides and motor vehicle thefts in the department’s jurisdiction were both down by more than 20 percent compared with the previous year.

“We’re going to report all the things that we do — our policing — and how well we do against crime,” said McMahill. “As we show these numbers, please remember that there are human beings behind these numbers.”

After opening remarks, McMahill introduced Undersheriff Andrew Walsh to discuss, among other things, crashes, officer-involved shootings, and the department’s technological advances.

“At Metro, we take pride in our ability to solve problems,” said Walsh, who shared that Metro saw 160 fatal accidents in 2024. “When we look at a number that doesn’t change, we look at everything involved. We all have a responsibility to go out and change the dynamic of our roadways in 2025.”

Walsh also showed off new technology being used by the department. In the middle of his presentation about Metro’s use of drones to track suspects’ whereabouts, he paused, and one of these devices, marked by red and blue blinking lights, flew above the stage in the showroom. The screen behind Walsh mirrored live footage from the drone.

“We’ll have real-time intelligence to be able to go in there and continue to save human beings and their lives. It’s an absolute game-changer as we move forward in this community,” said Walsh.

During the address, Metro also announced that the department would receive a fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks for patrol and SWAT.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

