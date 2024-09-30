Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Monday in south Las Vegas
Las Vegas police say a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in the south valley.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:50 a.m. near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Bermuda Road.
Authorities say the cyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene and is currently outstanding, police said.
The east and west bound lanes of Silverado Ranch (east of Bermuda), between Bermuda and 555 E. Silverado Ranch were closed while police investigate.
No further information was immediately available.