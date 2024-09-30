Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Monday in south Las Vegas

Las Vegas police say a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in the south valley.

Police: Teen accused in killing, had searches on phone about shooting

‘I am not safe at this prison’: Inmate killed after alleging dangerous conditions

Is it time for red-light cameras in Las Vegas? The sheriff thinks so

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department says a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:50 a.m. near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Bermuda Road.

Authorities say the cyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene and is currently outstanding, police said.

The east and west bound lanes of Silverado Ranch (east of Bermuda), between Bermuda and 555 E. Silverado Ranch were closed while police investigate.

No further information was immediately available.