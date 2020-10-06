Dad arrested in death of toddler found in vehicle in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police have arrested the father of a young girl who was found dead after she was left in a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Police investigate the discovery of a dead child Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, on the 1700 block of H Street in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People gather during an investigation after the discovery of a dead 22-month-old child was found dead after being left in a vehicle, on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, on the 1700 block of H Street in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have arrested the father of a young girl who was found dead after she was left in a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

According to an email from Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield, Sydney Deal was arrested on suspicion of child abuse or neglect involving death. Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the girl as 1-year, 9-month-old Ksayah Deal. Police on Monday said she was 22 months old.

Lt. David Valenta of Metro’s Special Victims Unit said a man flagged down a patrol vehicle driving through the 1700 block of H Street around 3:30 p.m.

The man told the officer he was locked out of his car and his daughter was inside, Valenta said.

Once police and witnesses got the girl from the car, “life-saving measures failed” and she died at the scene, police said.

Her cause and manner of death were still pending from the coroner’s office on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.