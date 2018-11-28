Dashcam records crash during 80 mph pursuit in Pahrump

A pursuit that reached speeds of 80 mph in Pahrump ended Friday in a rollover crash after officers tried to pull over a pickup truck with no plates, Nye County sheriff’s Deputy Annie Horak said.

A truck flipped as a driver tried to flee Nye County Sheriff's deputies on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Christopher Goergen. (Nye County Sheriff’s Department)

Dashboard camera video captured the crash, which occurred on Friday as the truck swerved across northbound Leslie Street to avoid a car that was turning across traffic at Mesquite Avenue, said Nye County sheriff’s Deputy Annie Horak.

The sheriff’s office identified the driver as Christopher Goergen, 20, of Pahrump.

Deputies took Goergen into custody and paramedics were called to the scene.

When asked why he did not pull over, Goergen told deputies that he did not have a license. The vehicle had no valid insurance or registration.

Goergen was wanted on an outstanding warrant for parole and probation.

Goergen was taken to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump by ambulance. He was later transferred by helicopter to University Medical Center in Las Vegas. Details on his injuries or his status on Wednesday were not immediately available.

