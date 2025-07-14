Dead dog found in kennel by dumpster in Las Vegas

Police are asking for help identifying two suspects after they say a dog was found dead in a kennel near a dumpster on Friday morning.

Police search for two suspects in connection with a dead dog in a kennel found near a dumpster on July 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image from surveillance footage obtained by Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking for help identifying two suspects after they say a dog was found dead in a kennel near a dumpster on Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call in the 2600 block of Valley Street at 6:20 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. Upon arrival, officers met with a person who found the dead dog in the kennel, the press release stated.

Police then reviewed surveillance footage from the night before at about 11:45 p.m., which authorities said showed two men pushing a kennel to a dumpster in the area of 27th Street and Valley Street, according to Metro.

The two men then continued heading north on 27th Street and east on Sunrise Avenue, the press release states.

Based on the observation of officers, the dog was already dead before being left by the dumpster.

Metro’s Animal Cruelty Detail, Clark County Animal Protection Services, and others are working together on the investigation.

Detectives anyone with information about the dog or the two men seen on video leaving the dog by the dumpster to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

