Deaf, mute man arrested in father’s beating

A deaf, mute Las Vegas man was arrested in May after he told police he beat up his father.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called to a house in northwest Las Vegas at 7:23 a.m. May 19 and found “an elderly black male sitting on his walker bleeding from his face,” according to a recently released arrest report.

Police said they found the man’s deaf and mute son, 30-year-old Elliot Curry, with blood spatters on his shirt. According to the report, when an officer wrote, “You Hit Dad,” on a notepad, Curry signaled yes.

The father told police he was asleep on the couch when someone woke him up and asked if he pushed Curry. As he sat up, he said Curry jumped on him and punched him until he fell off the couch, the report said.

When he got up, he said Curry jumped on him again and hit him over the head three or four times with a radio, the report said. He told police that he called 911 and, while he waited for officers to arrive, Curry hit him in the back of the neck with a walking cane before going to his room.

Police said the father had blood coming from his nose and his lip, a swollen left eyebrow and a broken molar, the report said. Curry refused to speak with officers, even after they called for an American Sign Language interpreter.

Curry was arrested and is booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of battery domestic violence with substantial bodily harm. He was released on his own recognizance on May 20, court records show.

He is expected in court on Sept. 14.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.