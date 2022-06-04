Death of woman found in storage unit an accident, coroner says

Nathalie Burris, 59, was found March 28 in what police called at the time a “suspicious death.”

Las Vegas police investigate a “suspicious death” in a storage unite near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas Monday, March 28, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday ruled that the death of a woman found in a northwest Las Vegas storage unit in March was an accident.

Nathalie Burris, 59, was found March 28 at CubeSmart, 8856 W. Centennial Parkway, near the 215 Beltway. At the time, Las Vegas police were investigating it as a “suspicious death.”

Burris died from heroin and methamphetamine toxicity, recent cocaine use, dilated cardiomyopathy and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the coroner’s office.

Police said Burris had been staying at the unit with other people for several days prior to her being found. She was found locked inside, and police believed she could not have locked herself inside accidentally.

