Denver man arrested for creating disturbance at Las Vegas airport

A Colorado man was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport Monday after police said he was involved in a fight on a flight to Las Vegas, then created a disturbance inside the airport.

Anthony Hurtado, 24, of Denver, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a single count of public conduct at an airport. His arrest unfolded after Las Vegas police were notified of a fight on Frontier flight 771 from Denver to Las Vegas, according to a police arrest report for Hurtado.

“Details of the call stated one person was restrained and two passengers were in a fight,” police said. “Per the flight crew an able-bodied person restrained the male half.”

Police said they eventually identified the restrained male as Hurtado, but they provided no details on the nature of the fight or whether anyone was injured. Police said as they attempted to escort Hurtado off the plane “he gave dead weight and refused to walk.”

Police said they eventually got Hurtado to a waiting area in the D terminal at gate where Hurtado “broke out of his flex cuffs and was handcuffed accordingly,” police said.

“While seated in the D-17 waiting area Hurtado began to scream and yell abusive language,” police said. “Hurtado was informed of airport rules and public conduct as there were multiple families in the area with children. Hurtado continued to be loud and screamed obscenities and thus was placed under arrest for airport rules.”

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Hurtado was released from custody later Monday on his own recognizance. A status check in the case is set for May 4 to discern whether Clark County prosecutors will file any charges in the case.

