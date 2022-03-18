Desert Oasis student arrested for possession of gun on campus

A gun was confiscated Friday at Desert Oasis High School, which has had a recent string of fights and lockdowns.

This March 9, 2022, file photo shows Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A gun was confiscated from a student Friday at a southwest Las Vegas high school that has struggled recently with a string of fights and lockdowns.

Desert Oasis High School Principal Jennifer Boeddeker wrote to parents in a Friday email informing them that the firearm was confiscated on campus earlier in the day.

“In an effort to keep you informed of matters happening within our Desert Oasis High School community, I want to make you aware of an incident that occurred today on campus,” Boeddeker wrote. “Today, CCSD Police arrested a juvenile who was found to be in possession of a firearm. There were no threats made against our students or staff.

“Because this is a law enforcement matter we don’t have any additional information to share at this time,” Boeddeker said.

Clark County School District police could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon. Las Vegas police spokesman Misael Parra said he was not immediately aware of any response by their officers to the school on Friday.

Desert Oasis is located on the edge of Southern Highlands community at 6600 W. Erie Ave., near West Cactus Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. Last week, parents and students expressed frustration over a string of lockdowns and fights at the school. The school was locked down on March 9 for about two hours after a report of a student with a gun. School district police checked every room and questioned as many students as possible before determining there was no gun on campus, and no one was arrested. On March 10, one man and one juvenile were arrested and nine other juveniles were cited when fights broke out.

Boeddeker wrote to parents that the finding of the gun is a good opportunity “to discuss school safety with your child.”

“If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue,” she wrote.

She said parents and students can utilize the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app. Or they can call CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411.