Detectives investigate Sunday homicide in downtown Las Vegas
A homicide investigation was underway Sunday morning in a downtown Las Vegas neighborhood.
Detectives were summoned to the 200 block of Maryland Parkway, near Fremont Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
