Detectives investigate Sunday homicide in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police investigate around the 200 block of Maryland Parkway, near Fremont Street, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A homicide investigation was underway Sunday morning in a downtown Las Vegas neighborhood.

Detectives were summoned to the 200 block of Maryland Parkway, near Fremont Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

