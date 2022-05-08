Detectives probing Sunday homicide in south Las Vegas
A homicide investigation was underway Sunday morning in south Las Vegas.
Detectives were summoned to the 200 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Russell Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
