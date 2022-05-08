Detectives probing Sunday homicide in south Las Vegas

Detectives were summoned to the 200 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Russell Road.

Las Vegas police investigate around the 200 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Russell Road, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police investigate around the 200 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Russell Road, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police investigate around the 200 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Russell Road, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A homicide investigation was underway Sunday morning in south Las Vegas.

Detectives were summoned to the 200 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Russell Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.