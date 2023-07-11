Dirt biker posted video riding through Strip casino

Matthew Glynn, a Pahrump resident, posted a video on Instagram on May 27 riding a dirt bike up the escalator into Mandalay Bay, police said.

Matthew Glynn (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 32-year-old man who police said rode a dirt bike through Las Vegas casinos had posted dozens of videos of himself performing wheelies on the Strip for nearly three months before he was arrested.

Matthew Glynn, a Pahrump resident, posted a video under the user name @_thewheelieguy on Instagram on May 27 while he rode a dirt bike up the escalator into Mandalay Bay and down a set of stairs, police said. He turned the camera to show his face as he rode into the casino while smoking.

Police identified Glynn’s Instagram in his arrest report, and said he was a “public nuisance” known to ride his dirt bike up and down Las Vegas Boulevard while filming wheelies, according to the arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“At times on social media, Glynn was seen riding his dirt bike through hotel lobbys, and casino escalators at the Mandalay Bay,” officers wrote in the report.

Police tried to arrest Glynn on June 3 and June 9, but he drove off both times.

“Glynn is known to boast on Instagram after running from officers and all of his reckless driving can be found on his Instagram,” Metro wrote.

Glynn was arrested on July 2, when officers found him riding his green dirt bike on Ikea Way, according to the arrest report.

He was booked on three counts of disobeying a police officer, four counts of disregarding safety of people or property and four counts of reckless driving. Court records show he was released on his own recognizance July 3 and is scheduled for a hearing July 31.

