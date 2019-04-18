Disbarred Las Vegas lawyer charged with DUI, probation violation

Defense lawyer Brian Bloomfield is taken into custody March 7, 2016, at the conclusion of a sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center, 200 Lewis Avenue, for his role in a courthouse counseling scheme that provided the Las Vegas Justice Court with falsified certificates of completion on behalf of his clients, largely prostitutes, who were ordered to undergo counseling and/or perform community service. "I've made terrible decisions," said Bloomfield, "and lost everything in my life." Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @benjaminhphoto

A former Las Vegas attorney, disbarred for his role in defrauding the court system, is being held without bail after he was charged with DUI this week.

Brian Bloomfield, 43, faces charges of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs, failure to drive in a travel lane and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, along with a probation violation.

Prosecutors could seek to revoke Bloomfield’s five-year probation for a forgery conviction, which was handed down along with a 90-day jail sentence in early 2016. That means he could be sent to prison for 19 to 48 months. After his sentence, Bloomfield spent most of his jail sentence on house arrest.

One of the conditions of Bloomfield’s probation was to “stay out of trouble.”

No court date has been set for Bloomfield’s probation violation charge. Details of his arrest were not immediately available.

Prosecutors said Bloomfield was involved in a courthouse scheme to provide clients, mostly prostitutes, with phony certificates of completion for court-ordered counseling and community service to resolve misdemeanor cases, prosecutors have alleged.

Bloomfield, who was disbarred for life in March 2016, admitted that he filed or helped file forged records in 91 cases that falsely claimed a client had completed counseling or community service.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039.