Dispute at northwest Las Vegas store ends with vehicle driven into front doors
A man who got into an argument with a convenience store clerk drove his vehicle into the front of the northwest Las Vegas business Thursday morning, police said.
Las Vegas police Lt. Esmeralda Boveda said at 5:30 a.m. a customer at the Arco Rebel store, 7100 W. Lake Mead Blvd., got into a dispute with a clerk.
“The suspect exited the store, got into his vehicle and drove it through the doors,” Boveda said.
The clerk was not injured but the doors were torn off. Officers blocked off the front of the store as a crime scene analyst took photos of the damage
The driver was taken into custody, Boveda said. The suspect’s and the circumstances of the arrest were not immediately available.
