44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Crime

Dispute at northwest Las Vegas store ends with vehicle driven into front doors

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2021 - 7:32 am
 
Updated January 21, 2021 - 7:42 am
Las Vegas police investigate where a man drove his vehicle into the front doors of an Arco Rebe ...
Las Vegas police investigate where a man drove his vehicle into the front doors of an Arco Rebel store at 7100 W. Lake Mead Blvd., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who got into an argument with a convenience store clerk drove his vehicle into the front of the northwest Las Vegas business Thursday morning, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. Esmeralda Boveda said at 5:30 a.m. a customer at the Arco Rebel store, 7100 W. Lake Mead Blvd., got into a dispute with a clerk.

“The suspect exited the store, got into his vehicle and drove it through the doors,” Boveda said.

The clerk was not injured but the doors were torn off. Officers blocked off the front of the store as a crime scene analyst took photos of the damage

The driver was taken into custody, Boveda said. The suspect’s and the circumstances of the arrest were not immediately available.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Floyd Mayweather buying Crystal Palace roller skating rink
Floyd Mayweather buying Crystal Palace roller skating rink
2
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
Under-construction Las Vegas apartments destroyed by huge fire
3
VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden
VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden
4
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans
5
One ticket captures $731.1M Powerball jackpot
One ticket captures $731.1M Powerball jackpot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST