Dispute over phone ends with woman running over boyfriend, police say

A Las Vegas woman has been charged with intentionally running over her boyfriend with a minivan during a dispute over a cell phone.

Kelsey Levy (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Kelsey Lynn Levy, 27, was arrested Feb. 25 after Las Vegas police said they were called to a gas station on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Warm Springs Road for a man run over by a vehicle at 3 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found Levy’s boyfriend on the ground, suffering from a head injury and a broken leg.

A witness told detectives they saw a female driver of a Ford Freestar minivan intentionally run over the man, then exit the vehicle and start rummaging through the victim’s pockets.

“She continued to go through his pockets and then said, ‘he stole my phone and I ran him over!’” a witness quoted Levy as saying.

Levy, however, told police the crash was an accident.

Police said the crash was captured on video surveillance. Levy is charged with attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, domestic battery causing substantial bodily harm, and battery. She was also originally arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence but Clark County prosecutors dropped that charge. Police said in an arrest report that Levy was on probation for conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act the time of the crash.

An initial appearance for Levy was scheduled for Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning.

