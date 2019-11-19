Dog found shot in the face on US 95 near Las Vegas, NHP investigating

The dog, now known as Dudley, was found bleeding from his mouth Sunday on U.S. Highway 95, northwest of Las Vegas, according to the Highway Patrol.

Dudley was found shot in the face on U.S. Highway 95, northwest of Las Vegas, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A dog known as Dudley was found shot in the face on a Nevada highway over the weekend.

How did he end up there?

That’s what the Nevada Highway Patrol needs help from the public to figure out.

“Animal cruelty is a felony in Nevada, and these perpetrators need to be brought to justice,” Trooper Jason Buratczuk said in a press release Tuesday.

The dog was found bleeding from his mouth around noon Sunday on U.S. Highway 95 near Paiute Drive, northwest of Las Vegas, according to the Highway Patrol. Dudley was taken to the Animal Foundation, at 655 N. Mojave Road, where vets determined he had likely been shot in the face.

Dudley, who the Highway Patrol described on Tuesday as “the sweetest dog,” will be up for adoption once he recovers from his injuries.

He “loved all the attention and rubs he was getting even though he was in such pain and scared,” Buratczuk said.

Anyone with information about Dudley’s owners may call the Highway Patrol at 702-486-4100 or the Animal Foundation at 702-384-3333. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

