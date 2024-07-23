Domestic dispute leads to arrest of driver in fatal hit-and-run crash near UNLV

A police report has revealed new details about a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead. Rigoberto Osorio, 48, was arrested after the crash.

A police report sheds light on new details from a hit-and-run crash near UNLV that left a pedestrian dead on Sunday.

Police said 48-year-old Rigoberto Osorio was on his way home from Silver Sevens when he hit and killed Michael Price, who also went by the name Renee Woods.

Osorio’s wife told police that she and her husband had been drinking and she pleaded with him initially not to drive and afterward to turn himself in, but he refused. Eventually, Osorio’s daughter called the police on him, according to the report.

Osorio was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on July 21 on counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident that resulted in death, destroying or concealing evidence and driving without a license.

When police responded to multiple calls to the scene of the crash at East Harmon Avenue west of Paradise Road at 12:47 a.m., the driver, later identified as Osorio, had already driven away. Investigators found vehicle and headlight parts at the scene, according to the report.

Price was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

That afternoon, police responded to a call about a domestic dispute at an apartment at Key Largo Drive. The caller named her father, whom she referred to as Rigoberto, as the driver in a hit-and-run crash that morning, for which he did not want to turn himself in, the report said.

Osorio admitted to being the driver in the collision, the report said, and police placed him under arrest. Officers also identified the Jeep he had been driving as having damage to its front right, and the hood and windshield.

Osorio’s wife told police she felt and heard a collision and told Osorio he had hit something, according to the report. Osorio pulled over and looked at the damage and said they needed to leave, the report said.

The woman said she saw lights and sirens and again asked him to return to the scene. She said the argument over turning himself in continued when they returned home and into the morning. Eventually, the report said, she told her daughter to hide in her room and call the police.

Security footage showed Osorio entering the driver’s seat of the Jeep with the woman in the front seat in the parking garage of the casino, according to the report.

In his interview, Osorio described his wife as having been hysterical after the collision. The report said that Osorio began to cry in describing the events to them and said he was sorry.

Osorio, who is being held on $50,000 bond, is scheduled for a status hearing Wednesday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

