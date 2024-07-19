‘Don’t do anything stupid’: Las Vegas police reveal details on in-custody death

Las Vegas police officers twice administered Narcan and then attempted CPR on a man they had just taken into custody after he became unresponsive following being handcuffed.

Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser speaks with members of the media on a recent in-custody death Friday, July 19, 2024, at Metro headquarters in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Body worn camera video of a Metro officer arresting a subject is shown during a news conference at Metro headquarters Friday, July 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bags of methamphetamine taken by Metro from a subject's vehicle are shown on a screen Friday, July 19, 2024, at Metro headquarters in Las Vegas. The subject died while in custody. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Body worn camera video of a Metro officer arresting a subject is shown during a news conference at Metro headquarters Friday, July 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser speaks with members of the media on a recent in-custody death Friday, July 19, 2024, at Metro headquarters in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police officers twice administered Narcan and then attempted CPR on a man they had just taken into custody Tuesday after he became unresponsive following being handcuffed. The man was later pronounced dead.

Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser said in a news briefing Friday that the officers waited for 17 minutes for emergency medical personnel to arrive on the scene to take 56-year-old Michael Turner to University Medical Center.

Video shared at the news conference included one officer asking what was taking the medical team so long to arrive.

The incident began when police responded at 8:37 a.m. to a report of a fight at a business in the 4700 block of West Charleston Boulevard. Two people told officers Turner had assaulted them before crossing the street and getting into a car, police said.

An officer drove his patrol vehicle over to Turner’s car, but Turner began to drive away before high centering on a concrete median and then backing up into the officer’s vehicle, Prosser said.

The officer ordered Turner out of the car, and the man crawled onto the ground. Prosser said the officer handcuffed the man and put him on his back, in a position that doesn’t restrict breathing and called for medical help.

“Don’t do anything stupid,” the officer can be heard saying in body camera footage shown at the news briefing.

Footage also shows another officer, who said, “He doesn’t look good, dude.”

As Turner appeared nonresponsive, the officer tried to pull him up into a seated position, the footage shows.

“Wake up, wake up, wake up,” the officer said as he rubbed Turner’s chest and yelled his name.

The officers removed his handcuffs. They then administered Narcan twice, which was ineffective, and chest compressions, according to Prosser and confirmed by the footage. Turner was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9:37 a.m., Prosser said.

Almost 50 grams of methamphetamines were found in Turner’s vehicle, and 29 grams were found on his body at the hospital, according to Prosser. Neither the cause of death nor his relation to the other two individuals has been released yet.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.