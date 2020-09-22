73°F
Downtown cab theft, pursuit ends with arrest in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2020 - 5:26 am
 

A man stole a cab in downtown Las Vegas early Tuesday and then led police on a chase ending with his arrest by Henderson police, authorities said.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said a cab driver was dropping off a fare at the Golden Nugget, 129 E. Fremont St., just after a midnight when a stranger jumped into the cab. Both the driver and his passenger got out of the vehicle to seek assistance. When they returned, they saw the stranger driving off in the cab.

Henderson police later spotted the stolen cab near Sunset Road and Interstate 515.

“Henderson police followed the cab until mile marker 6 on Interstate 11 where the vehicle was immobilized,” Gordon said.

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief period of time. Las Vegas police responded to the scene and took charge of the investigation, Gordon said.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

