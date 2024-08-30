Driver accused of DUI in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist near Red Rock

A driver was arrested after they were accused of driving under the influence in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead late Monday night near Red Rock Canyon.

A driver was arrested and accused of driving under the influence in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead late Monday night near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 11:14 p.m. Monday on SR159 (Red Rock Loop) and mile marker 3.

NHP investigators determined that a Yamaha motorcycle was northbound on SR159 when it was rear ended by another vehicle that fled the scene.

Authorities collected several car parts on scene from the suspected hit-and-run vehicle and identified the suspect vehicle to be a Ram 1500 between model years 2019 to 2024.

The driver of the Yamaha, 55-year-old Carson Heath of Las Vegas, died at the scene, according to NHP.

NHP said in a news release that it was later notified by the Metropolitan Police Department that it had responded to a call involving a Ram 1500 on Blue Diamond and Cimarron roads.

According to authorities, the Ram had been followed by witnesses while it was driving on its rim and later ran off the road before it became stuck.

The driver, identified in the release as 40-year-old Iurie Trofim, was taken into custody by Las Vegas police officers on suspicion of DUI.

NHP investigators located the pickup at an area tow yard and determined the vehicle had damage and evidence consistent with the fatal motorcycle crash near Red Rock.

Authorities said Trofim is facing numerous charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs resulting in death, duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death, reckless driving resulting in death and failure to render aid at a vehicle accident.

During his first court appearance on Wednesday, NHP advised that Trofim was given a $10,000 bail with special requirements upon release. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 3, the release says.