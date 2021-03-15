59°F
Crime

Driver arrested, accused of trying to hit Nevada trooper

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2021 - 7:59 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol arrested a driver Sunday accused of trying to hit a trooper near Primm.

Agency spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said a trooper reported Sunday afternoon that he was pursuing a vehicle that had tried to hit him on southbound Interstate 15.

To stop the vehicle, Highway Patrol used stop sticks, which are thrown into a traffic lane to puncture a car’s tires.

The damage brought the car to a stop near mile marker 1, just before the California border. The driver was taken into custody without incident, Wellman said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

