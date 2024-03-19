Driver arrested after 4 pedestrians hit in North Las Vegas

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street.

North Las Vegas police (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A driver has been arrested after a crash involving pedestrians Monday night in North Las Vegas.

In a statement, the North Las Vegas Police Department said at 9:02 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a “vehicle and several pedestrians” in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street.

Police said there was a “large gathering of people in the parking lot of a business” in the 600 block of W. Lake Mead Blvd. The crowd grew in size and “some of the pedestrians” entered the street.

Then a silver 2019 Nissan Versa, heading west, struck four pedestrians. They were transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the adult female driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested. She was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, where she faces charges for DUI and child endangerment.

The other occupants of the Nissan, a 17-year-old and 6-year-old passenger, were not injured.

