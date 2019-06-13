Driver arrested after drugs found during traffic stop in Nevada

Mario Alberto Bojorquez-Manrique, 27, was arrested June 10 and has been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

(NHP Southern Command via Twitter)

A Mexican citizen was charged with the intent to distribute nine and a half pounds of heroin after a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper arrested him during a traffic stop, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

Mario Alberto Bojorquez-Manrique, 27, was arrested June 10 and has been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, the Nevada district of the U.S. attorney’s office said in a release Wednesday. Bojorquez-Manrique has been accused of entering the U.S. illegally.

A Highway Patrol trooper pulled Bojorquez-Manrique over after he was driving in an “unsafe manner” on U.S. Highway 93, the attorney’s office said. Bojorquez-Manrique allowed his car to be searched, and a narcotics dog “alerted the trooper” to the dash area of the car.

It was unclear if the narcotics dog was there at the beginning of the traffic stop, or if the trooper called a narcotics unit to the scene.

A socket driver was found on the passenger-side floorboard, and the trooper noticed fingerprints and tool marks on bolts that secured the wiper cover to the car. Police then found six foil-wrapped packages of heroin that weighed a total of about 9.6 pounds, the attorney’s office said.

Police also found a notebook in the car with entries for over a dozen drug runs, as well as dollar amounts from transactions, the attorney’s office said.

The maximum penalty for the charge is life imprisonment, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, the attorney’s office said.

