Driver arrested after initially fleeing scene of fatal North Las Vegas crash

A driver was arrested in connection with a fatal crash in North Las Vegas on Wednesday night after initially fleeing the scene.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said officers responded to the area of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Griswold Street at about 6:07 p.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Arriving officers located an adult female with apparent critical injuries. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

In a news release, police said the preliminary investigation shows that a burgundy Ford Explorer traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway near a marked crosswalk.

Police said the driver initially left the scene but returned a short time later and identified himself to officers.

The release stated that the man was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for multiple charges related to the collision, including reckless driving resulting in death, failure to yield to a pedestrian and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

“Impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time, based on preliminary evaluation,” police noted.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.