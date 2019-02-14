Driver arrested after woman hit by bus near Las Vegas Strip dies

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a bus on Krueger Drive behind The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bus driver was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after a woman was struck and killed Thursday morning near the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on a private drive at 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. South, between The Venetian parking garage and the Sands Expo Convention Center, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday afternoon.

The 59-year-old Las Vegas pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett said the woman died shortly after 7 a.m.

The 2014 bus was driving north on the private road when it struck the woman, who was crossing the road near a marked crosswalk. After hitting her, the bus continued “traveling over the pedestrian,” police said.

The bus driver, 66-year-old Gregory Patterson, remained at the scene, where he was arrested after being suspected of impairment “by medical substances,” police said. The company operating the bus was not identified.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday afternoon, police said.

Patterson, a Las Vegas resident, faces a charge of driving under the influence resulting in death, according to Clark County Detention Center records. He remains in custody without bail pending his initial court appearance Friday morning, court records show.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family has been notified. Her death marks the 13th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

36.120187, -115.168105