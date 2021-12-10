Driver arrested, impairment suspected in fatal downtown crash

A driver who police say ran a red light and caused a fatal crash early Friday in downtown Las Vegas has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Las Vegas police investigate a suspected DUI crash that left one person dead on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Gass Avenue early Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A driver who police say ran a red light and caused a fatal crash early Friday in downtown Las Vegas has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, police said.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ryan Wiggins said at 1:52 a.m. a Toyota sedan was headed northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard South at Gass Avenue when the driver of a Jeep traveling eastbound on Gass ran a red light. The two vehicles then collided, Wiggins said.

“A passenger of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital and later died from the injuries sustained in the traffic collision,” Wiggins said. “The at fault driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested.”

Police detectives were on scene investigating early Friday. The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours.

