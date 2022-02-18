Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting NHP vehicle

A driver was arrested on suspicion of impairment after a crash involving a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle overnight.

According to a Tweet from the Nevada State Police Friday morning, the trooper was finishing a traffic stop on the right shoulder when a car hit the patrol vehicle from behind.

#WhileYouWereSleeping our Trooper was finishing up a traffic stop in the right side shoulder, with his emergency red and blue lights activated, when a car struck his patrol vehicle from behind! The driver was arrested for suspicion of impairment. pic.twitter.com/d2poKfHnfZ — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) February 18, 2022

The trooper was not seriously injured, but “he will definitely be sore,” the state police Tweeted.

No further information was immediately available.