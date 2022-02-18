54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Crime

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting NHP vehicle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2022 - 10:14 am
 
A driver was arrested on suspicion of impairment after crashing into a Nevada Highway Patrol Ve ...
A driver was arrested on suspicion of impairment after crashing into a Nevada Highway Patrol Vehicle that was on the right shoulder. (Nevada State Police/Twitter)

A driver was arrested on suspicion of impairment after a crash involving a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle overnight.

According to a Tweet from the Nevada State Police Friday morning, the trooper was finishing a traffic stop on the right shoulder when a car hit the patrol vehicle from behind.

The trooper was not seriously injured, but “he will definitely be sore,” the state police Tweeted.

No further information was immediately available.

MOST READ
1
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
2
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
3
What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?
What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?
4
Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ megadrought shows there’s no need to stress about global warming
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ megadrought shows there’s no need to stress about global warming
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST