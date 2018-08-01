Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI in Henderson fatal crash

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after his 2011 Nissan Murano struck a motorcyclist about 7:10 p.m. Monday at Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street, Henderson police said in a release.

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in a deadly crash with a motorcycle Monday night in Henderson, police said.

Officers determined Richard Evans, 75, appeared impaired after his 2011 Nissan Murano struck a motorcyclist about 7:10 p.m. at Paseo Verde Parkway and Carnegie Street, Henderson police said in a release.

Police said the Murano failed to yield the right of way to a 2016 Honda Shadow motorcycle traveling through the intersection under a green light. Under a blinking yellow arrow signal, the SUV entered the left turn lane from westbound Paseo Verde onto Carnegie and into the path of the eastbound motorcycle, which hit the right side of the Murano, the release said.

The motorcyclist died at University Medical Center, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once his family is notified.

His death marks the fifth traffic fatality investigated by Henderson police this year.

Police jailed Evans in Henderson Detention Center, where he remained Tuesday night and faces counts of DUI resulting in death and failing to yield the right of way at a yellow arrow.

