Driver crashes into Las Vegas police car, second vehicle

A driver crashed into two vehicles, including a police car, near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said Thursday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A driver was arrested after police said he crashed into a civilian vehicle and a Las Vegas police vehicle in the east valley Thursday night.

About 8:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers saw a male driver traveling at a “high rate of speed” near Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street. Before police could stop the car, the driver crashed into another vehicle and drove east toward Swenson Street, Lt. Ken Nogle said.

The driver then rear-ended a marked Metro patrol vehicle, Nogle said. The driver was arrested “without further incident.”

No officers were injured, and the male driver and driver of the first vehicle suffered minor injuries, Nogle said. It was unclear Thursday night if impairment was a factor in the crash.

The intersection of Twain and Swenson was closed in all directions, and eastbound Twain was closed at Palos Verdes, while police investigate Thursday night. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

