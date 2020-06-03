Driver detained after crashing pickup into west valley house

A motorist driving recklessly lost control of his vehicle, which then smashed into a house, in the west Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday, police said.

A motorist lost control of their vehicle and smashed into a house early Wednesday (Bizuayehy Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At 5:12 a.m., officers saw a “black Ford pickup truck driving recklessly” in the area of South Torrey Pines Drive and West Celeste Avenue, Lt. David Gordon said. The motorist sped off from police, who decided not to pursue for safety concerns.

A short time later, the truck was found crashed into the side of a home on the 400 block of Torrey Pines.

“Two males fled from the vehicle and ran to a nearby apartment complex,” Gordon said.

Police set up a perimeter and an officer with a K-9 unit also responded. The dog tracked the driver to the 6600 block of West Silverstream Avenue, where he was arrested.

“The residence the vehicle crashed into was occupied, but no one inside was injured,” Gordon said.

The name of the man arrested was not immediately available.

