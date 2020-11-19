Driver faces DUI charge after crash that injured pedestrian

A Las Vegas motorist has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired in a crash that critically injured a pedestrian Tuesday night, police said.

Karyn Page (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas motorist has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired in a crash that critically injured a pedestrian Tuesday night, police said.

Police said the pedestrian was standing on a sidewalk at the intersection of Rainbow and Charleston boulevards, near a bus stop, at 8:40 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Karyn Florence Page, 44, went up and over the curb.

“In front of the vehicle there was blood on the ground and a bloody mask left behind from the pedestrian who Page hit and dragged under the vehicle after going on to the sidewalk,” an officer wrote in an arrest report. “The pedestrian had lacerations, a broken spine, and a broken pelvis from the collision.”

Field sobriety tests were done at the scene. According to an arrest report, Page told police that she “last used methamphetamine and marijuana several weeks ago.”

“Page stated that she does use prescription drugs and stated that she took 1 mg of Xanax 12 hours ago which she later stated that it was only 5-6 hours ago,” police said.

No information was released about the victim in the police report. Officers said they searched Page’s vehicle and found a bottle of alprazolam that was prescribed to her. Xanax is a brand name for alprazolam.

Page later was booked at the Clark County Detention Center under the name Karyn Florence McCorkle. She was booked on a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled or prohibited substance resulting in substantial bodily harm and a misdemeanor charge of failing to properly maintain a travel lane.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate that she is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16 for a status hearing on whether Clark County prosecutors will file formal charges.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.