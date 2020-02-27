Driver faces DUI charge after hitting wall at Las Vegas residence

A man suspected of drunken driving was arrested after crashing into a wall Thursday morning in an east valley neighborhood.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the crash just after 7:10 a.m. on the 2900 block of Palora Avenue, near McLeod Drive and Desert Inn Road, after a dark-colored pickup truck plowed into a wall directly in front of a home.

Police at the scene administered field-sobriety tests to the male driver. Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

No one was injured in the crash. Further information was not immediately available.

