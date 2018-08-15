Driver faces DUI charge after ice cream truck hits man in Las Vegas

A man stands accused of driving an ice cream truck into another man and then crashing it into a central Las Vegas tire shop last week, court documents show.

Fire crews pulled Nasario Isidro Garcia, 57, from the ice cream truck about 9:45 p.m. Aug. 8 on the 2100 block of Fremont Street, near Eastern Avenue, his arrest report said. The truck was parked but still running, and fire officials told police there were empty beer bottles in the truck’s refrigerator.

Garcia told fire crews that he had been drinking, the report said. He later told officers he couldn’t complete field sobriety tests when police tried to administer them, the report said.

“Garcia could barely stand, he kept falling over, leaning on objects, such as the car, or he would try to lean on something,” a passage in the report said, “however, nothing was there for Garcia to lean on.”

The man hit by the ice cream truck was using a wheelchair, the report said. He was hospitalized with a fractured hip at University Medical Center.

Jail records identify Garcia as Inocencio Garcia. His bail was set at $50,000.

He faces a count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm. Court records show Garcia entered a plea of not guilty at a Tuesday hearing.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 28, the records show.

2100 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV