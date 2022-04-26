Driver faces third DUI charge after striking child on bike

A motorist who struck a child on a bike Saturday evening in a south Las Vegas neighborhood was arrested on a DUI charge for the third time.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A motorist who struck a child on a bike Saturday evening in a south Las Vegas neighborhood was arrested on a DUI charge for the third time.

Following the crash, Ashley Davis, 28, was booked on one felony count of DUI, which listed this as her third offense, and two misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license and no registration, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Police said the crash occurred about 7 p.m. in a neighborhood near Cactus Avenue. The boy was taken to University Medical Center with “moderate” injuries, according to police, who did not disclose his age.

Davis, who identified herself as a food-delivery contractor, told police that she was driving in a neighborhood when the boy pedaled out of a driveway and into her car’s path, according to her arrest report.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Davis pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI following a 2015 arrest. It was not clear when she was arrested the second time.

Davis was released on her own recognizance on Sunday. She is due in court on May 25, records show.