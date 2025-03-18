63°F
Driver going 109 mph accused of DUI near Primm, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2025 - 1:17 pm
 

A driver traveling over 100 mph was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving Tuesday morning near Primm, authorities said.

At around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 15 just north of Primm, a trooper conducted a traffic stop for speeding and reckless driving, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

During the stop, according to police, the driver, who was traveling at 109 mph in a 70 mph zone, was also arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

A photo shared by authorities indicated that the driver reportedly had a blood-alcohol concentration of .248, which is about triple the legal limit in Nevada. According to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, the state’s blood alcohol limit is .08 regular adult drivers and .04 for commercial drivers.

“You drink, you drive, you lose,” NHP said in a post on X. “Come on vacation, leave on probation.”

