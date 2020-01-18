Driver held in fatal crash told Las Vegas police she ‘blacked out’

The driver allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Saturday told Las Vegas police she “blacked out” after drinking and didn’t realize she hit a person, according to a arrest report.

Delilah Tormos was arrested Thursday after her car was identified as the Dodge Journey involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning that killed 60-year-old Stanley Harmon, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Tormos told police that she was driving home that morning after drinking alcohol on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, and she “blacked out” and didn’t realize she struck a person, according to her arrest report.

“Tormos started when she got home, she observed the damage to the right front, right side and passenger mirror on her Dodge Journey and was not sure what she struck,” the report said. “Tormos stated she believe she struck a parked vehicle or pole.”

About 5:10 a.m. Saturday, Harmon was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Owens Avenue, outside a marked crosswalk when a white Dodge Journey hit him. The driver who struck the man didn’t stop or call 911, police said.

Metro on Tuesday asked the public for help locating the vehicle involved in the crash. On Thursday, a Metro officer who was attempting to find the car saw a Dodge in a North Las Vegas driveway that was missing the passenger side mirror and the passenger side headlamp, and had damage to the front right and right side of the car.

The Metro officer pulled Tormos over when the officer saw her driving the Dodge on Thursday morning. In an interview with police, Tormos said the damage to her car wasn’t there before she drove home from Fremont Street on Saturday morning.

Tormos’ roommate said that she saw media reports about the crash and the picture of the Dodge involved in the hit-and-run. She said Tormos had texted her Saturday morning to say she “hit a pole or something.”

The roommate said she was “trying to confront Tormos about the damage on the Dodge Journey and about the article but could’t believe it was her and figured it wasn’t Tormos’s vehicle because she would have told her,” the report said.

Tormos faces a felony charge of failing to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury, court records show. She remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday without bail, jail records show.

She is slated to appear in court on Tuesday.

