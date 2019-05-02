Driver hits Nevada Highway Patrol trooper at traffic stop — VIDEO

Nevada Highway Patrol Public Information Officer, Travis Smaka, briefs the media on an incident where an NHP Trooper was struck by a vehicle during traffic stop on Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Nevada Highway Patrol said a driver appeared to intentionally speed up to hit a trooper during a traffic stop in the east valley early Thursday.

The trooper is a member of the Highway Patrol and Metropolitan Police Department’s DUI Strike Team. He was with his partner, a Metro officer, when they pulled over a wrong-way driver on Boulder Highway, near Desert Inn Road, about 1:20 a.m., Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said during a news conference Thursday afternoon. The trooper was standing outside of his patrol vehicle’s driver door when a truck drove up behind him, appeared to accelerate, and struck him.

The trooper dove to avoid the truck but was clipped, Smaka said. He was taken to University Medical Center, treated and released. His name will be released in 48 hours, Smaka said.

“We’re very lucky,” Smaka said. “He’s pretty banged up, but he told me this morning when I spoke to him that he doesn’t have anything broken.”

The trooper and Metro officer were taking a DUI suspect to the Clark County Detention Center when they pulled over another man driving south in northbound lanes of Boulder Highway, Smaka said. The two were waiting for additional officers to take over the investigation into the wrong-way driver when the truck came up from behind them.

“On the video you can hear an engine accelerating,” Smaka said. “It’s likely that this was an intentional act.”

Smaka said the truck appeared to be a dark-colored, newer model with four doors and a short truck bed. It may have damage to the front left side because of the collision.

The Highway Patrol had not located the driver, Smaka said. It was unclear what charges the person may face.

“We’re putting a lot of effort into this, because if somebody is willing to accelerate into a state trooper, they’re a danger to any other member of this community,” Smaka said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.