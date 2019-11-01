Driver hits pedestrian, crashes into Smith’s in east Las Vegas

A car struck a pedestrian and crashed into a Smith’s grocery store in the east valley Friday afternoon near Flamingo and Sandhill roads, Las Vegas police said.

Smith’s, 3850 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas (Google maps)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian and crashed into a Smith’s grocery store in the east valley.

Officers were called about 3:05 p.m. to the store at 3850 E. Flamingo Road, after a report of a pedestrian struck by a car in the parking lot, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said. The car that struck the person also crashed into the store, he said.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, Clark said.

The driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, he said. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

It was the second time a car crashed into a Smith’s grocery store in the valley this year. A driver crashed into a store at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive on July 31.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.