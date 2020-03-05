Driver in custody after deputy injured in chase near Lake Havasu City

Police in Arizona apprehended a driver suspected of injuring a sheriff’s deputy during a chase late Wednesday night along U.S. Highway 95, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Kalember (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

A driver in a white 2016 Mini Cooper was taken into custody about 11:30 p.m. at a gas station in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, without incident.

He had avoided spike strips and sped past at least one police vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Near Cattail Cove, a La Paz County sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries as the driver attempted to maneuver his vehicle past the deputy’s vehicle, the release said.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Patrick Kalember of Arizona. He was wanted for aggravated assault on a peace officer, the release said.

