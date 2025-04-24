Las Vegas driver in fatal hit-and-run arrested, police say

A 22-year old Las Vegas woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened Sunday, according to police.

Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Easter Sunday. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Dora Henderson was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on three charges related to leaving the scene of a crash, failure to render aid following a crash, and failure to give information to a police officer following a crash.

Henderson was scheduled for an initial court appearance Thursday morning.

According to the Metro news release, a vehicle, later determined to be a 2014 Ford Edge sport utility vehicle driven by Henderson, collided with a pedestrian on West Tropicana Avenue just east of South Conquistador Street in west Las Vegas at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Conquistador is just east of South Hualapai Way.

According to police, the SUV struck a 41-year-old Las Vegas woman who was “possibly kneeling or lying on the roadway on Tropicana.”

The SUV, according to Metro, then “continued eastbound without stopping or returning to the scene.”

The pedestrian, who had not been identified as of Wednesday night, was later pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

The collision remained under investigation by Metro as of Wednesday night.

