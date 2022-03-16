Driver in fatal North Las Vegas hit-and-run crash arrested

The man faces multiple charges in the crash at North Decatur Boulevard and West Gowan Road around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Pedro Martinez Ocampo (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A motorist accused of driving while impaired in a fatal crash Tuesday night in North Las Vegas has been identified by police as Pedro Martinez Ocampo, 36.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said Ocampo is facing charges of reckless driving resulting in death, driving under the influence resulting in death, possession of a firearm while under the influence and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Ocampo’s arrest stems from a crash at North Decatur Boulevard and West Gowan Road around 7:45 p.m.

A Dodge pickup truck was heading north on North Decatur Boulevard at a high rate of speed while a white sedan was traveling west from Rancho Rea Parkway, according to Cuevas.

The pickup struck the sedan and sent it about 125 feet from the collision, Cuevas said.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver, identified by police as Ocampo, fled the scene, Cuevas said. The man killed was believed to be in his 60s.

Cuevas said Ocampo was later apprehended by Las Vegas police.

