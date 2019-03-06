Driver of car that hit semi in Las Vegas faces DUI charge

Las Vegas police investigate a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South near Robindale Road, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Two people were injured and taken to a hospital. (@LVMPD_Traffic/Twitter))

A driver suspected of impaired driving in a crash Tuesday morning in Las Vegas that critically injured a passenger has been identified.

Andrew Freed, 22, was arrested for driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm on Tuesday, according to Clark County Detention Center booking logs.

Freed was the driver of a Ford Mustang that crashed into the side of a semi-trailer at East Robindale Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South. The crash left a passenger in the Mustang in critical condition.

